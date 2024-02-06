Rashmika’s last film, ‘Animal’, was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and saw Ranbir Kapoor and her sharing screen space for the first time. In the film, she plays Geethanjali, a woman who falls in love with the protagonist, but tries to leave him when his obsession with his father’s safety gets out of hand. The film concluded with her character trying to leave Ranbir’s Rannvijay, but their son ran into his arms before she could. Since the film’s sequel, titled ‘Animal Park’, has been announced, it would be interesting to see how her character turns out.