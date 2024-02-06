Rashmika Mandanna has been part of films like ‘Animal’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, and is considered to be one of the most-loved pan-India stars. However, most of her fans and viewers often wonder about her remuneration. In fact, several recent rumours suggested how she has hiked her remuneration post the success of ‘Animal’, and will charge Rs 4-4.5 crore per film now.
An online portal called Filmy Bowl shared on X, “Buzz #RashmikaMandanna Increased her Remuneration again after #Animal success. From inside reports, currently, she's charging around 4Cr - 4.5cr per film.”
However, before the speculation gained momentum, the actress responded by saying, “Says who I wonder..after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it..and if my producers ask why..then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words..what do I do?’”
Rashmika’s last film, ‘Animal’, was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and saw Ranbir Kapoor and her sharing screen space for the first time. In the film, she plays Geethanjali, a woman who falls in love with the protagonist, but tries to leave him when his obsession with his father’s safety gets out of hand. The film concluded with her character trying to leave Ranbir’s Rannvijay, but their son ran into his arms before she could. Since the film’s sequel, titled ‘Animal Park’, has been announced, it would be interesting to see how her character turns out.
Work wise, Rashmika has several films lined up in various languages. She is all set to reprise the role of Srivalli for Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which ended with Srivalli and Pushpa Raj tying the knot. The actress is also shooting for Telugu films titled ‘Rainbow’ and ‘The Girlfriend’, apart from having Hindi film ‘Chaava’ in her pipeline.