Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Love Note For Audience For Supporting ‘Yashoda’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanked the audience for their 'appreciation and love for Yashoda' and called it the 'greatest gift and support'. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Twitter to share a note in reaction to the celebrations at the theatres while watching her film.

"Dear audience, Your appreciation and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth it! I am on cloud nine."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also added, "And I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone, who were involved with the making of Yashoda. I would like to especially thank the producer, Krishna Prasad gaaru, for trusting me with this project. And I am also grateful to the directors. Hari and Harish, with whom it has been an absolute pleasure to work with."

Her note concluded, "To my dearest co-actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gaaru, Unni Mukundan gaaru and to rest of the amazing cast, it was wonderful collaborating and working with you as well. Humbled and ever grateful. With Love, Samantha." She shared the note with the caption, "(Woman bowing emoji) #Yashoda."

Her fans reacted to the post with love and admiration.

"A big success as you wished.... We always love and support you at any situations ..Our prayers are with you Sam... @Samanthaprabhu2 love you lots..." commented a person.

Yashoda is directed by Hari and Harish and in the movie, Samantha plays a role of surrogate mother, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. The multi-lingual film has been shot in Tamil and Telugu and will soon be dubbed and released in three additional languages – Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Samantha will also be seen in an upcoming romantic film Kushi alongside actor Vijay Deverakonda which is all set to hit the theatres on Christmas 2022.