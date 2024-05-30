Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed

The 1970s and 1980s were a revolutionary age in Bollywood cinema, with legendary characters, plots, songs, dialogues, and much more. The most important figures behind this movement were Salim-Javed, the blockbuster scripting pair that created the unforgettable, real Bollywood movies that we enjoy today. While their name invokes adoration, their narrative has not been fully explored. To tell this astonishing narrative, three entertainment industry powerhouses—Salman Khan Films, Tiger Baby, and Excel Entertainment—are collaborating to create a documentary.