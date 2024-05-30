Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed

The 1970s and 1980s were a revolutionary age in Bollywood cinema, with legendary characters, plots, songs, dialogues, and much more. The most important figures behind this movement were Salim-Javed, the blockbuster scripting pair that created the unforgettable, real Bollywood movies that we enjoy today. While their name invokes adoration, their narrative has not been fully explored. To tell this astonishing narrative, three entertainment industry powerhouses—Salman Khan Films, Tiger Baby, and Excel Entertainment—are collaborating to create a documentary.
We’ve all seen the legendary figure of the ‘Angry Young Man’ who dominated the 1970s and 1980s, due to Salim-Javed, who constructed this ideal cinematic image. This Indian screenwriting pair was the first to reach stardom and is known as ‘Hindi cinema’s greatest screenwriters’. They redesigned the Bollywood blockbuster formula and transformed big-screen entertainment.
Indeed, they have a remarkable tale of their own, from how they met to how they transformed the Indian entertainment world. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, and Farhan Akhtar are collaborating on a documentary on their lives through their production companies, Salman Khan Films, Tiger Baby, and Excel Entertainment. This cooperation promises to be a big endeavour with a tale that the entire country will be eager to see.