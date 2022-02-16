Salman Khan Won't Be Seen In Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' For a Cameo: Reports

'Laal Singh Chaddha,' starring Aamir Khan, is one of the most anticipated films. While it was previously rumoured that Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film, new rumours suggest otherwise.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan is no longer a member of 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' According to the entertainment portal, this was done since Khan is unable to shoot for the film owing of scheduling conflicts.

“Aamir had reserved a special part for Salman in Laal Singh Chaddha, however, with the date of release nearing, he has decided to chop that off completely. While multiple attempts were made to shoot the cameo, the dates of Salman couldn’t match. So, he is no longer a part of Laal Singh Chaddha,” a source said.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has already filmed his stint in the film, as Raj from ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. The source added, “Shah Rukh has already shot for his appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha. The shoot was done in early 2020, right before the pandemic in Delhi. In fact, it was Aamir Khan himself who directed SRK in his cameo appearance.”

'Laal Singh Chaddha' stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, as well as Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Advait Chandan directed the film, which was produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film is based on 'Forrest Gump,' a 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster that was based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

Previously, it was announced that the film's release date has been pushed back to August 11. “This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11th Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr. Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release of their much-awaited Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11th Aug 2022," the statement read.

On the other hand, Salman Khan was snapped earlier as he left for Delhi for 'Tiger 3' shoot.