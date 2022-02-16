Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Won't Be Seen In Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' For a Cameo: Reports

'Laal Singh Chaddha' stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

Salman Khan Won't Be Seen In Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' For a Cameo: Reports
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 12:19 pm

'Laal Singh Chaddha,' starring Aamir Khan, is one of the most anticipated films. While it was previously rumoured that Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film, new rumours suggest otherwise. 

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan is no longer a member of 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' According to the entertainment portal, this was done since Khan is unable to shoot for the film owing of scheduling conflicts.

Related stories

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Release Date Shifts Again

From 'Laal Singh Chaddha' To 'The Intern' - Much Awaited Remakes Of 2022

Aamir Khan Travels To 100 Locations In 200 Days For Shooting ' Laal Singh Chaddha'

“Aamir had reserved a special part for Salman in Laal Singh Chaddha, however, with the date of release nearing, he has decided to chop that off completely. While multiple attempts were made to shoot the cameo, the dates of Salman couldn’t match. So, he is no longer a part of Laal Singh Chaddha,” a source said.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has already filmed his stint in the film, as Raj from ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. The source added, “Shah Rukh has already shot for his appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha. The shoot was done in early 2020, right before the pandemic in Delhi. In fact, it was Aamir Khan himself who directed SRK in his cameo appearance.”

'Laal Singh Chaddha' stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, as well as Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Advait Chandan directed the film, which was produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film is based on 'Forrest Gump,' a 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster that was based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

Previously, it was announced that the film's release date has been pushed back to August 11. “This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11th Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr. Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release of their much-awaited Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11th Aug 2022," the statement read.

On the other hand, Salman Khan was snapped earlier as he left for Delhi for 'Tiger 3' shoot.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aamir Khan Kareena Kapoor Naga Chaitanya Bollywood Bollywood Actor Salman Khan Movies Film Industry India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

When Bappi Lahiri Came To Record 'Bumbai Nagariya' For Milan Luthria's 'Taxi No. 9211'

When Bappi Lahiri Came To Record 'Bumbai Nagariya' For Milan Luthria's 'Taxi No. 9211'

Not Just 'Disco King': Bappi Lahiri Once Put Even RD Burman In Shade

Kamal Amrohi's Grandson Bilal Amrohi Unveils Series Based On 'Pakeezah'

RIP Bappi Lahiri: Songs Which Will Always Be Synonymous With The Disco King

Bappi Lahiri Dies At 69, Cremation To Take Place On Thursday

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?