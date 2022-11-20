Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Wishes 'Bibing' Kiren Rijiju 'Health, Happiness' On Birthday

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, whom he fondly calls 'Bibing', a year full of love, health and happiness.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 2:12 pm

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, whom he fondly calls 'Bibing', a year full of love, health and happiness. 

Salman took to Instagram where he shared a picture cycling alongside Kiren Rijiju.

He wrote: "My dear Bibing, wishing u on ur bday abundance of love health and happiness, stay young n stay fit always @kiren.rijiju."

On the work front, Salman currently awaits the release of his next film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. It also stars Emraan Hashmi.

He will also be seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan', which also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill among many others.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kiren Rijiju Salman Khan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kriti Sanon Reveals Varun Dhawan's Most Annoying Habit

Kriti Sanon Reveals Varun Dhawan's Most Annoying Habit

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources