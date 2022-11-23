Salman Khan’s Niece Alizeh Agnihotri To Debut In Bollywood With Soumendra Padhi’s Film

Since a long time, fans have been waiting to see Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri on the silver screen. And now the wait is finally over as she has already started shooting for her debut project.

Interestingly, Alizeh has ditched the commercial on-screen debut, and has started working on award-winning director Soumendra Padhi’s next film. For the unversed, Alizeh is Salman’s sister, Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri’s daughter.

Meanwhile, it was reported in March that Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh will kick start her Bollywood career with Avnish Barjatya's yet-to-be-titled film. Avnish is filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's son. But now as per reports, Alizeh has been roped in by filmmaker Soumendra Padhi, who is known for his Netflix series ‘Jamtara’ 1 and 2. He was also honoured with the coveted National award for his film ‘Budhia Singh: Born to Run’ starring Manoj Bajpayee.

His next film with Alizeh has gone on floors already, and will be released next year. Looking at Padhi’s work in Bollywood, we can be sure that the storyline of the film would be different.

Meanwhile, in an interview in 2019, Alizeh's father, Atul Agnihotri talked about her daughter's Bollywood debut, and said, "It is too early to talk about it. My only desire as a father is that she should be prepared, give her best and have fun doing the film. My children have seen their family in the film business so they have seen our ups and downs so they know what the package is all about, they know the dynamics. I hope they encash that."

Alizeh is often spotted at events with her uncle, Salman. She has also trained under choreographer Saroj Khan until her death in 2020.