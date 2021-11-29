Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan All Set To Launch His Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Next Month

Alizeh Agnihotri's parents, as well as Salman Khan, now believe she is ready to make her debut. According to the source, the 'Dabangg' star is personally reviewing the production's aspects.

Salman Khan All Set To Launch His Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Next Month
Salman Khan All Set To Launch His Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Next Month | Instagram/@alizehagnihotri

Trending

Salman Khan All Set To Launch His Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Next Month
outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T17:08:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 5:08 pm

Alizeh Agnihotri, Salman Khan's niece, made headlines a few months after shooting her debut commercial. Now, rumours are circulating that the superstar is planning a major debut for her next month.

Agnihotri's entire family is reportedly preparing for her big launch, which is expected to be a huge affair, according to a recent story in a news portal. According to a trade source, she has been taking acting and drama courses for the past two years. Agnihotri's parents, as well as Khan, now believe she is ready to make her debut. According to the source, the 'Dabangg' star is personally reviewing the production's aspects. The director and the rest of the cast are apparently being finalised presently.

According to a source in Pinkvilla, her Bollywood debut would begin shooting in 2022, with the film expected to be released in 2023.

Salman Khan's niece, according to another source from earlier this year, will make her Bollywood debut with Avnish Barjatya's directorial debut. Avnish Barjatya is the son of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, and his film will purportedly star Sunny Deol's younger son Rajvir. However, no formal statement about the casting has yet been made.

Agnihotri has been dancing with late choreographer Saroj Khan in preparation for her big Bollywood debut.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

In the meantime, Salman Khan is filming 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the key parts. 'Kick 2' with Jacqueline Fernandez and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with Pooja Hegde are among his other projects.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Salman Khan Mumbai Movies Film Industry Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Team 'Inside Edge' Deciphers The Eternal Fascination Of Scandals And Secrets

Team 'Inside Edge' Deciphers The Eternal Fascination Of Scandals And Secrets

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ Set To Release In February 2023

BTS Say They Wanted To 'Cry' Before 'Permission To Dance On Stage' Concert

The Release Date For 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' In India Has Been Pushed Up

Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Jersey' Trailer Hits 50 Million Views

45 Hotels Have Been Booked In Ranthambore For Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding

Salman Khan Urges Fans Not To 'Waste' Milk On 'Antim' Posters, Says 'Give It To Poor Kids'

'Kundali Bhagya' star Sanjay Gagnani, Marries Poonam Preet, His Long-Time Girlfriend, In Delhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Magic Lanterns

Magic Lanterns

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant Slams Karan Kundrra; Hints He Cheated On Ex-GF Anusha Dandekar

'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant Slams Karan Kundrra; Hints He Cheated On Ex-GF Anusha Dandekar

Veteran Choreographer Shiva Shankar Dead, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi Offer Condolences

Veteran Choreographer Shiva Shankar Dead, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi Offer Condolences

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji Tests Positive For Covid-19

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji Tests Positive For Covid-19

Aayush Sharma Recollects Embarrassing Moment From His Wedding When He Fell On Aamir Khan

Aayush Sharma Recollects Embarrassing Moment From His Wedding When He Fell On Aamir Khan

Read More from Outlook

1st Test: India, New Zealand Share Honours After Enthralling Day 5

1st Test: India, New Zealand Share Honours After Enthralling Day 5

Koushik Paul / Needing another 280 runs on the final day, New Zealand thwarted the famed Indian spin attack at Green Park to settle for a fascinating draw.

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Cases of Omicron, the latest variant of Covid-19, have not yet been reported in India.

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

Outlook Web Desk / India has issued fresh travel restrictions for international travellers coming from 'at risk' nations in the wake of the Omicron outbreak across several countries in the world.

Advertisement