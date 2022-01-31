Salman Khan Meets 'Pulp Fiction' Star John Travolta

Salman Khan is a well-known actor in India. He is a worldwide personality with a number of intriguing initiatives in the works, as well as ending off the 15th season of Bigg Boss as the host tonight. Meanwhile, the celebrity was recently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Joy Awards 2022. Some of the world's most renowned performers attended the celebration, but netizens were most delighted to see Khan alongside Hollywood legend John Travolta.

At the ceremony, the 'Dabangg' actor won the Personality of the Year Award, while the 'Pulp Fiction' star received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The event was arranged by Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority and took place in the Baker Al Sheddi Theatre on Riyadh's Boulevard, according to sources.

Khan addressed himself in the most modest way imaginable when he met Travolta at the award ceremony. Khan and Travolta's encounter has gone viral on YouTube. Khan was spotted introducing himself and complementing the 'Pulp Fiction' star on his performance. “I work in the Indian film industry," he was overheard saying. “Hello, my name is Salman Khan."

Fans were ecstatic to see Salman Khan and John Travolta in the same photograph. Fans of Khan praised the celebrity for presenting himself in such a modest manner.

Meanwhile, upon receiving the Personality of the Year Award, the 'Wanted' star said, “You saw me when I was about 12 years old and now I am 56. Today, my journey starts again because I like to entertain people. The growth that I see here in Saudi Arabia is phenomenal, and everyone is so happy. God bless you, Mashallah.”

On the professional front, Salman Khan recently released the music video for 'Dance With Me,' which was well appreciated by his fans. He is presently shooting 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He'll soon start working on 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,' 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2,' 'No Entry 2,' and other projects.