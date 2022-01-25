Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Finalizes Shooting Schedule For Chiranjeevi's Telugu Movie 'Godfather'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be acting alongside Chiranjeevi in 'Godfather'. Khan is playing a role previously offered to Allu Arjun and Ram Charan

Salman Khan Finalizes Shooting Schedule For Chiranjeevi's Telugu Movie 'Godfather'
Actor Salman Khan -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 10:04 pm

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has finalized his dates for the Telugu movie ‘Godfather’. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’. In the remake, megastar Chiranjeevi plays the role played by Mohanlal in the original. The film is directed by Mohan Raja.

Khan has taken on a role for which Telugu actors Ram Charan and Allu Arjun were previously considered. According to reports, the shoot will take place on the dates specified by Khan. One of the film's main attractions will be an item song performed by American pop star Britney Spears. According to reports, both Chiranjeevi and Khan will appear in the song.

Related stories

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

In Post-Pandemic World, Fashion Industry Needs To Be More Inclusive And Sensitive

An Evening In Paris: How A Small-Town Girl Took The Fashion World By Storm

Although no details about the song have been released yet, the creators and composer S Thaman have confirmed that it is in the works. Promotions for the film will begin as soon as the film is completed. Given that Lucifer was a box office success in Malayalam, Chiranjeevi and Khan fans are hoping that Godfather will be a box office success as well.

Sai Pallavi and Tamannah Bhatia play Lakshmi Menon and Shruti Haasan, respectively, in ‘Godfather’.

Actor ChiranjeeviActor Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi has taken a break from politics and is now focusing solely on films, most of which are remakes. Following ‘Godfather’, he will appear in ‘Bhola Shankar’, a Telugu remake of the Tamil film ‘Vedalam’ starring Ajith Kumar. Chiranjeevi also intends to appear in remakes of Tamil and Malayalam films.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Godfather Telugu Film Chiranjeevi Salman Khan
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

5 Films On The LGBTQ Community That You Must Watch Before 'Badhaai Do'

5 Films On The LGBTQ Community That You Must Watch Before 'Badhaai Do'

Who Is An Intimacy Director? What Do They Do? Why Are They On A Film Set? Find Out!

Evelyn Sharma Slams Netizens After Getting Trolled For Breastfeeding Photos; Says, 'Why Be Shy?'

Kartik Aaryan Never Stopped the Release of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ Hindi Version; ‘Shehzada’ Producers Release Statement

Shilpa Shetty Acquitted From The 2007 Richard Gere Kissing Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 9: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Register Contrasting Wins To Enter Semis