Actor Salman Khan has finally given a gift to his fans by announcing his next film, slated for Eid 2025 release. The actor is all set to collaborate forces with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for a film.
Salman confirmed the same by making the film’s announcement on social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor wrote, “Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @ARMurugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025.”
Well, as per reports, 10 years after the success of ‘Kick’, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala were keen to reunite on the sequel of the mega-budget action film. While Kick was helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the sequel will be directed by AR Murugadoss. Reportedly, Sajid Nadiadwala will be overlooking the entire project himself as the film can turn out to be the biggest grosser of his production house.
Reportedly, when Sajid Nadiadwala heard the script, he thought of Salman and the actor agreed to be part of it. Nonetheless, who doesn’t want to see Salman Khan reprising his role as Devi Lal Singh, also known as Devil. While the announcement by Salman has got all the fans jumping with joy, it is not yet confirmed that the film is indeed the sequel of ‘Kick’. More details of the project are still awaited.
It is believed that the film would go on floors from May 2024 for a brief stint before the main shooting commences in July.
On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’, which released during the Diwali weekend. The film earned Rs 270 crore at the domestic box office, and also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it was the third instalment in the Tiger franchise and the sixth in YRF’s Spy Universe.