Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Performs In Jamnagar, Poses With Fans At Ambani Pre-Wedding Festivities

Salman Khan danced on his popular songs from ‘Dabangg’, ‘Sultan’ and more, at the Ambani Pre-Wedding bash.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
Salman Khan At Ambani Bash
info_icon

Salman Khan returned back to Jamnagar on Wednesday, and he performed for the employees of Reliance Industries. Also present with him were Shah Rukh Khan, Arijit Singh and Ranveer Singh. On the occasion, Salman made sure the audience gets entertained as he performed on his popular songs – “Teri Meri,” “Tere Mast Mast Do Nain,” “Jag Ghumeya,” and “Chand Chupa,” among others. Before that, Salman was present at the extravagant three-day pre-wedding festivities hosted by the Ambanis last weekend.

Salman looked dapper in a crisp blue suit, and impressed the Jamnagar audience. Several social media users shared clips of his performance, and loved Salman’s energetic moves. He was also clicked posing for selfies at the Jamnagar airport, before he made his return to Mumbai. 

Here’s a glimpse of his performance:

Meanwhile, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) showered praise on him by writing, “LATEST: #SalmanKhan performing on Jag Ghoomeya at Pre-wedding today. #AnantAmbani.” Another fan complimented him, “Rocking the stage, Megastar #SalmanKhan.” Another fan shared a clip of Salman dancing to ‘Jalwa’, and wrote, “Latest: Megastar #SalmanKhan performed on the Teri Meri song at Anant Ambani’s Wedding today. Bhai is looking damn handsome.” 

Just a couple of days after Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day-long pre-wedding bash over the weekend, a couple of stars returned to Jamnagar. Apart from Salman, others celebs who made their way back to Jamnagar included Shah Rukh Khan, Arijit Singh, Ranveer Singh, and Janhvi Kapoor. Several videos of Ranveer and SRK’s performances have also been posted on social media.

Tags

Salman Khan

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement