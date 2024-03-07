Salman Khan Performs In Jamnagar, Poses With Fans At Ambani Pre-Wedding Festivities

Salman Khan returned back to Jamnagar on Wednesday, and he performed for the employees of Reliance Industries. Also present with him were Shah Rukh Khan, Arijit Singh and Ranveer Singh. On the occasion, Salman made sure the audience gets entertained as he performed on his popular songs – “Teri Meri,” “Tere Mast Mast Do Nain,” “Jag Ghumeya,” and “Chand Chupa,” among others. Before that, Salman was present at the extravagant three-day pre-wedding festivities hosted by the Ambanis last weekend.