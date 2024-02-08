Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most sought-after couples in Bollywood. However, it is not just them that the audience loves. The audience also loves their children, Taimur and Jeh. People are always curious about the lives of these two actors and their kids. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the fascination people have with his kids and said that star kids are made by the audience.
In a conversation with Film Companion, Saif Ali Khan talked about how one section of the audience is always interested in the lives of his children. He addressed this curiosity and said that it is this behaviour which makes the children of celebrities “star kids.” He said that he believes it is the audience that makes their children ‘star kids.’
Saif Ali Khan said, “The audience and people are so interested in star kids. They are constantly being photographed, constantly being followed. I mean tomorrow someone wants to make a movie with one of them it’s not rocket science. So, you have to decide why this attention and where it comes from.”
He talked about how Taimur is always photographed whenever he is outside. Saif Ali Khan continued, “Taimur was doing a taekwondo thing and people were photographing him and making reels. So we don’t want that kind of attention… So we don’t make the star kid, the star kid is made. I mean we might make him biologically but what makes the star kid is the press and then the photographers and then the audience who perhaps quite innocently just want to see a star kid,” he added. Adding to Saif’s statement, Kareena said, “You might have a last name but it doesn’t mean you have talent.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012. The couple has two kids – Taimur and Jeh.