Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have been married for 11 years, and have shared screen space in films like ‘Tashan’, ‘Agent Vinod’ and ‘Kurbaan’, apart from featuring in a few ads together. They were last seen in a film in 2012, And now it looks like there’s good news for their fans, who have been waiting since a long time to see them again on screen.
In a recent interview, Saif revealed that they are in the process of finalising a project together, and said, “We are thinking of doing something.”
Kareena, who was also part of the interview with Film Companion, revealed how Said was not keen on them sharing screen space previously since most of their films together did not work at the box office. “Earlier he would be like ‘no, no, it’s not good to work… it’s not interesting and we shouldn’t work together’. Maybe because Tashan or Agent Vinod didn’t do well. Now we have liked something together so let’s hope things work out,” the actress shared.
Saif further mentioned how the project “takes into account that we are married” and shared, “We are actually working on something and trying to come up with a… something that takes into account that we are married, so play against that a little bit. It is a work in progress.”
Kareena, meanwhile, added how it would be “fun” to work together “at this stage”. She said, “Like when we are comfortable as actors also and do something different.” However, Saif joked how they might not live together when they are working together. “I might not live with you when I am making the movie, I have decided. I will take another room,” he said. Hearing that, Kareena quipped, “It’s fine.”
Kareena and Saif started dating after they met on the set of ‘Tashan’, which was helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It turned out to be a flop show. Their next collaboration, Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Agent Vinod’ also tanked at the box office. However, ‘Kurbaan’ performed decently at the box office.