Sahil Khan became a household name after the massive success of his debut film ‘Style’. He, along with Sharman Joshi, became two of the most sought-after actors at that time. While Sharma Joshi continued to get good roles in ensemble films, Sahil Khan slowly faded out. However, over the years, Sahil Khan has made an empire of his own now and is doing quite well in his life. He now is trending all over social media for having introduced his wife to the world in an Instagram post.
In the post, Sahil Khan shared a video where the two can be seen sitting in a golf cart amidst their vacation in the Maldives, probably. Sahil Khan soon introduced the woman, and said, “My beautiful wife (sic).” Check out the post right here:
The caption on the video read, “I am here and This is my baby (sic).” The two of them are definitely looking so good and happy together. While Sahil Khan introduced the lady as his wife in this post, but he has been sharing glimpses of the lady in question on his Instagram account since quite a while.
For the unversed, Sahil Khan was previously married to Negar Khan in 2004. However, after a year of wedding, the two parted ways.
On the work front, Sahil Khan had announced that he is making his comeback to showbiz. He was last seen in ‘Ramaa: The Saviour’ back in 2010. Sahil Khan had taken to social media to share the news of his comeback and informed that Sharman Joshi and he will be coming back together for another big project after 20 years.
Are you excited for Sahil Khan’s comeback to films? Share your thoughts with us.
Also, congratulations to the newlyweds. May they have a great married life ahead.