The ‘Nanny’ actress characterized the actors’ union as “the most powerful union in the world” before recollecting her efforts in providing support to its members throughout the enduring strike. “I gave them the permission to have an ego for themselves, to appreciate that they are the centre of the wheels in this industry. That it can’t be done without them, they’re foundational contributors, they’re better than what they're doing to us, and it’s a time of reckoning,” she said, adding, “Everybody has to come to the table and accept that this is a turning point — and a seminal contract was required.”