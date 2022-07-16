Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Ryan Gosling: 'The Gray Man' Is The Kind Of Film That Made Him Want To Be In Movies

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling's film 'The Gray Man' also marks the Hollywood debut of Indian actor Dhanush. It will start streaming on Netflix on July 22.

Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 10:55 am

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling will be seen playing a trained assassin in the upcoming film 'The Gray Man', which he says is the kind of movie that made him want to make movies



Gosling plays Sierra Six, also known as 'The Gray Man', a trained assassin who is inducted into the CIA's top-secret Sierra programme from a U.S. federal prison. He's highly skilled and one of the best in his shadowy business, but there's a hitch: Sierra Six uncovers incriminating secrets about the agency, making him the target of the CIA and a global manhunt.

The actor shared how much he would have loved such a film when he was growing up.

He said, "Personally, it's the kind of film that I would have loved growing up. It's the kind of film that made me want to make movies. It has such an amazing cast and it walks such an interesting tonal line."

He added, "It gives you all of the larger-than-life action sequences and set pieces, but at the same time you get to follow these characters."

'The Gray Man' will start streaming on Netflix on July 22.

[With Inputs From IANS]

