Russia-Ukraine War: Indian Films Shot In The War-Torn Country

There have been many Indian films that have been shot in Ukraine. Here are some of the most talked-about recent films that were shot in the war-torn country.

A Still From 'RRR'

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 10:13 am

The Russia-Ukraine War has been going on for quite many days now. Not many would know that Ukraine was one of the most popular shooting destinations for Indian films. There have been numerous films that have been shot in Ukraine.

Since the country is under siege, and many film shoots have been cancelled in the country, let’s take a look at some of the films that have been recently shot in Ukraine:

‘RRR’

One of the films shot in Ukraine is the much-anticipated blockbuster starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. The cast and crew of RRR were in that country in August of last year to shoot the final schedule of the picture. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, also stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and Olivia Morris in key parts. The fictitious story of Indian liberation heroes Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju is told by ‘RRR’.

'Robot 2.0'

The song from Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Amy Jackson's starrer ‘Robot 2.0’ was shot in Ukraine, which is currently under siege. AR Rahman composed the song ‘Roja Khadal’, which was shot at that country's Tunnel Of Love. Many of the film's picturesque settings were also shot in Ukraine.

‘Winner’

The Telugu film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, starring Sai Dharam Tej, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jagapati Babu. It was shot in Kyiv, Lviv, and Istanbul, and the crew recorded three tracks in Ukraine. The film is co-produced by Nallamalupu Bujji and Tagore Madhu under the banners of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Productions and Leo Productions. The makers of the movie have also claimed that this is the first movie from India to have been shot in Ukraine.

'99 Songs’

‘99 Songs’ is a film written and co-produced by AR Rahman that was shot in Ukraine. The film's directors have stated that ‘99 Songs’ was shot in India and that they had completed an extensive filming schedule in Ukraine. In addition to Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas, the film also stars Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, and Manisha Koirala in supporting roles.

‘Dev’

The Tamil film, directed by Rajath Ravishankar, is a romantic action-adventure starring Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh. Aside from Karthi and Rakul, the film also stars Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishnan in key roles. The majority of the film's scenes were shot in Ukraine. The story revolves around former Indian cricket captain and all-rounder Kapil Dev.

