And he has enjoyed every twist and turn brought about in the story. Sharing a few that took him by surprise, he says, “A surprising moment for me was when, in my wedding scene on the show, as per a ritual, I had to get married wearing a costume of a particular animal. There was an episode where Pandit Ramfal revealed that if Tiwari’s marriage is solemnized with an animal, a looming danger would be averted. So, they actually brought a costume onto the set, which was a big surprise for me because I wasn’t informed about this sequence beforehand. I thought they might use a dummy or something similar, but they actually brought a real costume.”