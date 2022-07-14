Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Ritika Singh Plays 'Sandhya' In Vijay Antony-starrer Murder Mystery 'Kolai'

Actress Ritika Singh plays a character called Sandhya in director Balaji K. Kumar's upcoming investigative thriller, 'Kolai', featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead.

14 Jul 2022

Taking to Twitter, Ritika, who shot to fame for her performance in 'Irudhi Suttru' ('Saala Khadoos' in Hindi), said: "It's your girl Ritz as Sandhya - The Apprentice."



Already, the team has disclosed that John Vijay plays a cop called Mansoor Ali Khan in the film, which has Siddhartha Shankar playing Sathish, boyfriend of the central character Leila.

Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary plays Leila, who gets murdered in the film. The gripping investigative thriller, which has actor Vijay Antony playing the lead, also features actors Murali Sharma and Radhika among others. While Murali Sharma plays an agent called Aditya, Radhika plays the boss, Rekha.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Vijay Antony plays a detective in the murder mystery.

Sources say that the story of the film, which has triggered huge expectations, was finalised after the director wrote over 40 drafts of it in five years!

Cinematography for the film is by Sivakumar Vijayan and music is by Girish Gopalakrishnan.

[With Inputs From IANS]

