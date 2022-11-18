Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Rithvik Dhanjani To Give Twist To Modern Dating As 'Datebaazi' Host

Popular TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani will be seen hosting 'Datebaazi', an online dating show.

Rithvik Dhanjani in 'Datebaazi'
Rithvik Dhanjani in 'Datebaazi' Instagram

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 7:18 pm

Created by Frames, the series is set to premiere on December 1 exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free.

The teaser of the upcoming unscripted series was released on Friday, with Rithvik Dhanjani giving audiences a sneak peek into the show where lovebirds must get parental consent before going on a date.

The dating show will see parents taking over their kid's dating applications and making rational decisions. Joining Rithvik will be celeb guests like Shilpa Shetty, Bharti Singh and Uorfi Javed.

Speaking on being the host of the show, Rithvik said: "'Datebaazi' by Amazon miniTV is a GenZ dating reality show with an amazing twist! What makes the show really fun is the culture shock that the parents get as they get exposed to today's dating culture!"

