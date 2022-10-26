Rita Ora, Taika Waititi Set To Co-Host The MTV EMAs

The organisers of the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards have locked the hosts for the ceremony.

British singer-songwriter Rita Ora and 'Thor: Love and Thunder' director Taika Waititi are set to host the event, reports Female First UK.

The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker - who married Taika earlier this year - said: "I'm thrilled to be back hosting, and sharing the stage with Taika makes it all the more special. We've got it all at this year's EMAs, fun surprises, fantastic fashion, comedy, and above all amazing music! We can't wait for audiences to share these moments with us."

According to 'Female First UK', Rita previously hosted the EMAs in London in 2017, when she received the Power of Music Award.

The 2022 edition of the EMAs will be held in Germany on November 13, and the loved-up couple can't wait to host the event.

They said in a joint statement, quoted by Female First UK: "We're excited to host this year's MTV EMAs and celebrate the best musicians and performances from around the world.

"We look forward to sharing the evening with all of these talented artists."

As for the EMA nominations, Harry Styles is leading the pack with seven nominations in all, including Best Song, Best Video, Best Artist, Best Live, Best Pop, Best UK and Ireland Act, and Biggest Fans.

Taylor Swift has received six nominations, including one for Best Longform Video, which is a brand new category at the EMAs. She will also compete with Harry for the Best Video, Best Artist, Best Pop, and Biggest Fans gongs.