Richa Chadha Backs Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Amid Trolling: So Happy That You Dance To Your Own Tune

Richa Chadha recently marked her presence at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding.

Richa Chadha And Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Photo: Instagram
Richa Chadha has always been vocal about her opinions regarding both cinema and society, her personal and professional life. The actress recently attended Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, and hit back at trolls, who targeted the newlyweds for their interfaith marriage. 

Richa took to her Instagram stories and lauded Sonakshi and Zaheer on not being affected by the social media negativity. The ‘Heeramandi’ actress shared a note dedicated to the newlyweds, and wrote on social media, “Dear Sona and Zaheer! I am floored by your simplicity, your commitment to each other and am so damn happy that you dance to your own tune! didn't get a photo with you cuz you were swamped, but Ali and I love you, your spirit! Love you enough to brave crowds in month 9! LOL. You make an amazing jodi (pair). And buri nazar wale tera muh faltoo (And to those with an evil eye, your face is worthless). Love you both. Thanks for a GREAT party, and I wish you a lifetime of happiness!!!…@aslisona and iamzahero.”

For those caught unaware, Sonakshi and Zaheer turned off the comments section when they posted their wedding pictures on social media in order to avoid any form of negativity. 

Meanwhile, earlier, Swara Bhasker had come out in support of Sonakshi and Zaheer, and had told India Today, “Lots of experts offered their opinions during my wedding as well. But we’re talking about two consenting adults here. What they do in their private lives, whether they get married or not, it’s up to them. It’s nobody’s business if they’re living together, getting married in a court, or having a nikaah, or an Arya Samaj wedding. It’s between the man and the woman, and their families. It’s Sonakshi’s life; she’s chosen her partner. Her partner has chosen her. Now it’s between them and their families. I find this a very time-wasting debate.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23 in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by close family and friends. Later in the evening, they hosted a reception, which was attended by Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actor Saira Banu, among others.

Workwise, Sonakshi, who got all the praise for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, will be next seen in the upcoming horror-comedy ‘Kakuda’, which is helmed by ‘Munjya’ director Aditya Sarpotdar.

  Richa Chadha Backs Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Amid Trolling: So Happy That You Dance To Your Own Tune
