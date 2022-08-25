Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Release Of 'Aquaman', 'Shazam!' Sequels Pushed To Later Dates

Warner Bros. seems to be dealing with a delay bug as two of their films 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and 'Shazam!: Fury of the Gods' will release later than planned.

Shazam and Aquaman Sequels have been postponed
Shazam and Aquaman Sequels have been postponed Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 6:44 pm

Warner Bros. seems to be dealing with a delay bug as two of their films 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and 'Shazam!: Fury of the Gods' will release later than planned.

The studio announced a slew of release date changes on Wednesday (Pacific Standard Time), pushing the 'Aquaman' follow-up from March 17, 2023 to December 25, 2023. The 'Shazam!' sequel will open on the date previously occupied by Jason Momoa's hulking King of Atlantis, reports Variety.

The story about Zachary Levi's Billy Batson was originally set to land in theatres on December 21, 2022.

Related stories

'Aquaman 2': Jason Momoa Confirms Ben Affleck's Return As Batman

'Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' Trailer Brings Back Zachary Levi As Lovable Superhero

I Deeply Regret My Mistakes: Warner Bros. CEO Apologises To Staff Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegation

According to Variety, on its new date, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' will debut a few days after Disney's 'Star Wars' spinoff 'Rogue Squadron' (December 23, 2023). Meanwhile, 'Shazam!: Fury of the Gods,' which was initially set to face off against James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' now has free rein over its new opening weekend

Plus, a March release date worked well for Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader adventure 'The Batman' which collected $770 million globally, another DC Comics film.

Variety further states that as part of the calendar shuffle, an "untitled WB event film" has landed on February 10, 2023, 'Evil Dead Rise' has been scheduled for April 4, 2023 and 'The Conjuring' spinoff sequel 'The Nun 2' will be released on September 8, 2023.

'Salem's Lot', which was slated for April 21, 2023, is being moved to a to-be-announced date in the same year.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Warner Bros Sequels Hollywood Upcoming Movie Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom New Release Dates Art And Entertainment Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here