Reds: Revisiting Warren Beatty’s Unforgotten Masterpiece

Reds needs to be seen a lot more in our time. It needs to be talked about, and it needs to be shown to young filmmakers who are aspiring to make compelling human stories. Here was a man who was never ashamed of his beliefs and was brave enough to not only think unpopular thoughts (communism was considered taboo in the US at the time), but was also courageous enough to put these thoughts to paper and then act on these thoughts by setting up his own political party against the advice of his peers. The film also needs to be watched for its film craft - the acting, the costumes, the sets, the dialogues - everything is designed to bring the viewer into Reed’s world. And to bring Reed’s world into our lives as well.