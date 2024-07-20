Art & Entertainment

Reds: Revisiting Warren Beatty’s Unforgotten Masterpiece

Warren Beatty’s Reds may have faded from the spotlight, but this epic film remains a testament to Beatty’s extraordinary talent and vision

Reds: Revisiting Warren Beatty’s Unforgotten Masterpiece
Screengrabs from Reds (1981) Photo: via IMDB
info_icon

Warren Beatty might be most commonly known for goofing up the name of the Best Picture Winner at the 2017 Oscar Awards. But the legendary actor-director’s career is anything but goofy. Having acted in some of the most revolutionary films of his time like Bonny and Clyde, McCabe and Mrs Miller, Bugsy, Shampoo, Heaven Can Wait and Dick Tracy, Beatty also wrote and directed some of the most fascinatingly charming films of his heyday. No wonder that he has had 14 Oscar nominations to his name.

In fact, Warren Beatty is the only person who has been nominated for Oscars for acting, directing, writing, and producing in the same film - not once, but twice! Beatty first achieved this feat for his film Heaven Can Wait (with Buck Henry as co-director), and again for Reds - the film that we are revisiting today.

Reds, the 1981 film that Beatty co-wrote, produced and directed, fetched him the Academy Award for Best Director. The film stars Beatty as John Reed, the revolutionary American journalist who covered the 1917 October Revolution in Russia. The film also stars Diane Keaton as Louise Bryant, Reed’s wife, and Jack Nicholson as Eugene O'Neil.

Although critically acclaimed at the time, Reds seems to have been largely forgotten now - film scholars and critics do not talk about it anymore, and the film is not even screened by film schools. A revisit of the film is thus in order.

Reds tells the story of Reed, a maverick journalist and writer who supported the Soviet regime in Russia, and advocated for a communist revolution in his home country of the United States. Having briefly fought on the side of the Bolsheviks during the Russian Civil War, Reed, along with his wife Bryant, became dedicated Communists serving the Soviet government of Russia as translators and advisors.

However, Reed’s efforts to inspire a Communist revolution back in the US failed miserably. He found the Communists in the US divided and confused, and a return to trip to the USSR also led to the souring of his relations with the USSR government. Reed ultimately died of typhus while in Moscow, where he died and is buried. He remains one of only four Americans to be buried at the Kremlin Wall Necropolis, the former national cemetery of the Soviet Union.

In order to bring to the screen the extraordinary life of John Reed, nothing short of an extraordinary filmmaker would have done. And after watching the film, one is convinced of Beatty’s extraordinary genius - the film is mounted on an epic scale. Indeed, the film is more of an epic than a biography. It runs for an exhilarating 195 minutes, bringing to life dimensions of Reed’s life that range from his relationship with his wife, his method of writing, his squabbles with his editors and friends, his stepping into active politics and then his frustrations with how politics was being thought of and run in the US, his attitudes towards the common people and the urge to inform them. Although there are some exaggerations and creative freedoms taken in the story, the film does an impressive job of telling the story of a most interesting man.

The film also has a very special aspect to it- it has interviews with real persons, called ‘Witnesses’ in the credits, who knew Reed and Bryant. This also lends the film a documentary quality, something that brings the viewer closer to the characters and to what is happening to them on the screen.

Reds needs to be seen a lot more in our time. It needs to be talked about, and it needs to be shown to young filmmakers who are aspiring to make compelling human stories. Here was a man who was never ashamed of his beliefs and was brave enough to not only think unpopular thoughts (communism was considered taboo in the US at the time), but was also courageous enough to put these thoughts to paper and then act on these thoughts by setting up his own political party against the advice of his peers. The film also needs to be watched for its film craft - the acting, the costumes, the sets, the dialogues - everything is designed to bring the viewer into Reed’s world. And to bring Reed’s world into our lives as well.

Finding stories such as Reed’s is not hard. One only needs to look a little more diligently.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Kandy Falcons Vs Jaffna Kings, LPL 2024, Qualifier 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Day 2: Kavem Hodge Leads West Indies Fightback With Historic Maiden Ton
  4. Suryakumar Yadav Feels Last Few Days Have Been 'Nothing Short Of Dream'
  5. San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. English Football Association Invites Application For Next England Coach
  2. AIFF Shortlists 20 Candidates For India Men's Football Team Head Coach Job
  3. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
  4. Eddie Howe Wants Newcastle Stay As Long As He Is 'Happy' Amid England Links
  5. Jarrad Branthwaite Focused On New Season With Everton Amid Man Utd Interest
Tennis News
  1. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  2. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
  3. George Russell Seeking Novak Djokovic Advice On Sporting Longevity
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  5. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News Live: Curfew Imposed In Bangladesh As Death Toll Crosses 100, Over 300 Indian Students Return Home As Violence Escalates
  2. AI And The Indian Elections: What Does Human Connection Look Like In The Digital Age?
  3. The Wisdom Of Pearl Buck: How Re-Reading Her Work Reveals New Insights
  4. Cargo Ship Off Goa Coast Catches Big Fire; Coast Guard Comes To Aid
  5. ‘We See This As An Internal Matter’: India On Deadly Clashes In Bangladesh
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’
  2. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  3. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
  4. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
  5. Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour
US News
  1. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  2. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  3. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  4. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  5. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
World News
  1. 10 Things You Didn't Know About Microsoft And Bill Gates
  2. Bangladesh Quota Protest: At Least 64 Dead, Nationwide Curfew; Jail Set On Fire| Top Points
  3. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  4. Microsoft Outage: Man Claims To Be Behind Crowdstrike ‘Update’ In Viral Satirical Video
  5. 'Illegal' And 'Must End': ICJ On Israel's Presence In Occupied Palestinian Territories
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Sports News July 19 Highlights: Rafael Nadal Beats Mariano Navone To Reach Swedish Open Semi-Final
  8. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda