Red Giant Movies Acquires TN Distribution Rights Of Vikram-Starrer 'Cobra'

Actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies has acquired the Tamil Nadu distribution rights of director Ajay Gnanmuthu's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Cobra ', which features actor Vikram in the lead.



Making the announcement on its Twitter handle, Red Giant Movies said, "Thrilled to announce that Red Giant Movies have acquired the Tamil Nadu theatrical distribution rights for Chiyaan Vikram's 'Cobra'. Save the date. 'Cobra' from August 11."



'Cobra', which took close to three years to film, has triggered a lot of interest among audiences as it will mark the acting debut of former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who plays the villain in the film.



Vikram plays a brilliant mathematician who uses numbers to solve crimes in the film, which features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead.



The film has cinematography by Harish Kannan and music by A R Rahman.

