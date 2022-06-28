Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Red Giant Movies Acquires TN Distribution Rights Of Vikram-Starrer 'Cobra'

Actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies has acquired the Tamil Nadu distribution rights of director Ajay Gnanmuthu's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Cobra', which features actor Vikram in the lead.

Red Giant Movies Acquires TN Distribution Rights Of Vikram-Starrer 'Cobra'
Cobra YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 5:35 pm

Actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies has acquired the Tamil Nadu distribution rights of director Ajay Gnanmuthu's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Cobra ', which features actor Vikram in the lead.

Making the announcement on its Twitter handle, Red Giant Movies said, "Thrilled to announce that Red Giant Movies have acquired the Tamil Nadu theatrical distribution rights for Chiyaan Vikram's 'Cobra'. Save the date. 'Cobra' from August 11."

'Cobra', which took close to three years to film, has triggered a lot of interest among audiences as it will mark the acting debut of former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who plays the villain in the film.

Vikram plays a brilliant mathematician who uses numbers to solve crimes in the film, which features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead.

The film has cinematography by Harish Kannan and music by A R Rahman.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor Vikram Cobra Udhayanidhi Stalin Financial Distributors Tamil Movie Upcoming Tamil Movie
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

Mukesh Ambani Hands Over Reliance Jio To Son Akash

Mukesh Ambani Hands Over Reliance Jio To Son Akash