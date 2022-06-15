Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Vikram-Starrer 'Cobra' To Hit Screens On August 11

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu's eagerly-awaited 'Cobra', featuring Vikram in the lead, is to hit screens on August 11, its makers announced on Tuesday.

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 12:31 pm

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu's eagerly-awaited action entertainer 'Cobra', featuring 'Chiyaan' Vikram in the lead, is to hit screens on August 11, its makers announced on Tuesday.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu had wrapped up the film in February this year after filming for close to three years.

Interestingly, actor Vikram completed his portions in the first week of January this year. The actor was supposed to have completed his portions in December last year. However, he tested positive for COVID and therefore had to isolate himself and undergo treatment before returning to work on the film.

Vikram plays a brilliant mathematician who uses numbers to solve crimes in the film.

The film, which features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, has triggered a lot of interest as it will also mark the acting debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who plays the villain in the film.

'Cobra,' which has cinematography by Harish Kannan, has music by AR Rahman.

[With Inputs from IANS]

