Ravie Dubey Misses Being With Wife Sargun On Ganpati Utsav

Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta
Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 8:04 pm

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' fame Ravie Dubey is excited about bringing Ganpati home and says he is missing his wife Sargun Mehta during the celebrations.

He said: "In Mumbai it is a natural feeling to get Ganpati at home. The city is vibrant with joy. The environment is positive. Faith in life and God is forever. After 2 years the festivities can be seen everywhere."

Asked if he is missing Sargun, the 'Mastyakand' actor said: "Of course I am missing her as she is out of the country. Nevertheless, bappa is in the house. The vibes are positive. I want happiness, peace and health for everyone. We all should live in present. One should live one day at a time. Life is precious."

While talking about what is new on the career front, he said: "There are talks on for the new project and I am doing something too which will be announced soon. I am focussed on doing OTT".

