Ravi Teja’s latest film, ‘Eagle’, failed to make an impact on the audience despite the significant buzz it had created. As the actor reels from the box office performance of this film, he has another film lined up for this year. On Valentine’s Day, the popular Telugu actor took to his social platform to share a new poster of ‘Mr Bachchan.’
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Ravi Teja shared a new poster of ‘Mr Bachchan.’ The poster shows the actor in a passionate embrace with his co-star, Bhagyashri Borse. Ravi Teja is seen in a geometric print shirt and brown pants. On the other hand, Bhagyashri looks stunning in a green saree and an anklet. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Happy Valentine's Day #MrBachchan”
Take a look at the new poster of ‘Mr Bachchan’ here.
The poster has fetched over 7.8K likes and 198K views. Reacting to the poster, one fan wrote, “Commercial Come back Loading.” A second fan said, “bro gave peak performances in his prime & now doing different subjects, earning crores, romancing two new heroines every movie..Living a king size male life.” A third fan commented, “Spicy combination Ravi Teja - Harish shankar Film.”
‘Mr Bachchan’ has finished its shoot schedule. According to reports, the shoot was taking place in Karaikudi. The shooting has been wrapped up and fans are excited to see the mass actor in a new avatar on screen. This movie marks the third time Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar are collaborating on a movie. Previously, they have collaborated on ‘Shock’ and ‘Mirapakay.’ This film will mark Bhagyashri Borse’s debut in Telugu films. The actor is best known for her role in ‘Yaariyan 2.’ She has roped in to play the female lead in this film.
Reports mention that ‘Mr Bachchan’ is based on the income tax raid on Indian industrialist, Sardar Inder Singh. The raid lasted for three days, and it is said to be the longest raid in Indian history.