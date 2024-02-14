‘Mr Bachchan’ has finished its shoot schedule. According to reports, the shoot was taking place in Karaikudi. The shooting has been wrapped up and fans are excited to see the mass actor in a new avatar on screen. This movie marks the third time Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar are collaborating on a movie. Previously, they have collaborated on ‘Shock’ and ‘Mirapakay.’ This film will mark Bhagyashri Borse’s debut in Telugu films. The actor is best known for her role in ‘Yaariyan 2.’ She has roped in to play the female lead in this film.