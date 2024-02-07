Ravi Teja’s ‘Eagle’ has been in the news for a long time. The movie was supposed to release in cinemas in January, but it stepped down from the Makar Sankranti release. The release of the film was postponed because it clashed with other films. Ravi Teja had announced that the film will release in February keeping in mind the welfare of Telugu cinema.
Ahead of its theatrical release, the trailer of ‘Eagle’ is finally here. The trailer has created a lot of buzz on social media. The 1:30 minute long trailer of ‘Eagle’ opens with a shot of an eagle soaring above the clouds. The trailer progresses and introduces the audience to Ravi Teja who looks powerful and fierce. He plays a ruthless assassin, and the other characters describe how unforgiving he is. The trailer gives a glimpse into what Ravi Teja is capable of doing.
Advertisement
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Eagle’ here.
Advertisement
The trailer has been shot and edited beautifully. I am someone who is least interested in action films where bloodshed is rampant. The ‘Eagle’ trailer kept me hooked, and that says something. The lack of dialogue from Ravi Teja just adds to the mystery behind his character. The audience knows he is ruthless only from what people talk about him. This keeps the mystery intact. What ups the ante is the shots that show Ravi Teja in his full glory. There is a shot where the hero emerges with long thick hair, a thick beard, a cigar, and a lungi – this shot screams mass.
Advertisement
The action shots look well-choreographed, and the music is a treat to the ears. ‘Eagle’ stars Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, and Madhubala in lead roles. The film has been directed by Karthik Gattamneni. It is set to release in cinemas on February 9.