The trailer has been shot and edited beautifully. I am someone who is least interested in action films where bloodshed is rampant. The ‘Eagle’ trailer kept me hooked, and that says something. The lack of dialogue from Ravi Teja just adds to the mystery behind his character. The audience knows he is ruthless only from what people talk about him. This keeps the mystery intact. What ups the ante is the shots that show Ravi Teja in his full glory. There is a shot where the hero emerges with long thick hair, a thick beard, a cigar, and a lungi – this shot screams mass.