Ravi Teja's Telugu Film 'Ramarao On Duty' Set For OTT Release On SonyLIV

Actor Ravi Teja's Telugu action thriller "Ramarao On Duty" will start streaming on SonyLIV from September 15.

Ravi Teja
Ravi Teja Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 4:02 pm

The announcement was made by the streaming service in a post on Twitter on Sunday.

"Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is back again with a perfect family entertainer - #RamaraoOnDuty streaming on Sept 15th only on #SonyLIV

Written and directed by Sarath Mandava, "Ramarao On Duty" was released theatrically on July 29.

It featured Teja as B Ramarao, an honest civil servant, who is on a mission to eradicate corruption to help the people suffering from poverty.

The film also features Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi and veteran actor Nasser.

"Ramarao On Duty" is produced by SLV Cinemas and RT Team Works. 

