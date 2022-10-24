Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Ravi Teja's 'Ravanasura' To Release On April 7, 2023

Ravi Teja
Ravi Teja Credit: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 4:29 pm

Superstar Ravi Teja's much-anticipated movie "Ravanasura" will be releasing in cinema halls on April 7 next year.

The Telugu star took to Twitter to share the release date of the movie, directed by Sudheer Varma.

"Welcoming you all to the exciting world of #RAVANASURA from April 7th 2023," Teja tweeted alongside a new poster of the film.

The actor, known for his blockbusters hits "Kick", " Sambho Siva Sambho", "Don Seenu" and "Krack", is essaying the role of a lawyer in "Ravanasura".

The movie also features actors Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, Poojitha Ponnada, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Nitin Mehta, Satya and Jaya Prakash.

"Ravanasura", touted to be a action thriller, is penned by Srikanth Vissa. Vijay Kartik Kannan is the cinematographer, while Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems have composed the music for the film.

Abhishek Nama has produced the film via his banner Abhishek Pictures along with RT Teamworks.

