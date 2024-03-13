Raveena Tandon has been stunning the audience since the 90s. The actor has a dedicated fan base that still waits for her upcoming projects. In a latest interview, she recalled the initial days of her career. She talked about how she bore the pressure of undergoing surgeries and revealed that she was body shamed.
In a conversation with Zoom, Raveena Tandon talked about how she faced body-shaming in the initial days of her career. She recalled how it was not the film industry that body shamed her, but it was the media. She recalled how news outlets used derogatory words to describe her physique. She said, “There was a lot of body shaming, and I'll be very honest, the body shaming was not from the industry. Everyone very easily blames the film industry, but the film industry was the one that gave me chances. The media was body-shaming us.”
The actor continued, “Editors who were women were busy slut-shaming heroines, trying to prove how nasty they're or trying to question anyone's body, face, or hair, and they were like, oh my God, look at her thunder thighs and Amazonian body frame. These were the terms that the actresses were called at that time. It was sad at that time.”
Tandon also talked about how she saw a lot of women actors in the '90s being pressured to undergo surgeries to meet beauty standards. She added that while she did not have surgery, she was starving herself to maintain her physique. She added, “A lot of female actors felt pressured to go through surgeries, but luckily, I didn't have to go through that. There was a point when I was starving myself, and then I realized, that's seriously unhealthy what I'm doing to myself.”