In a conversation with Zoom, Raveena Tandon talked about how she faced body-shaming in the initial days of her career. She recalled how it was not the film industry that body shamed her, but it was the media. She recalled how news outlets used derogatory words to describe her physique. She said, “There was a lot of body shaming, and I'll be very honest, the body shaming was not from the industry. Everyone very easily blames the film industry, but the film industry was the one that gave me chances. The media was body-shaming us.”