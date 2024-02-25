Raveena Tandon Soaks Up Some Sunshine In Tadoba: 'Grab Happiness Where You Can'

One of the timeless beauties of Bollywood's 90's, Raveena Tandon on Sunday treated her fans with a stunning series of photographs, radiating in the warmth of sunshine, exuding grace and elegance.

Raveena, who has recently starred as Indrani Kothari in the web show ‘Karmma Calling’, took to Instagram, and dropped some mesmerising pictures of herself from her recent outing to Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.