'Patna Shuklla' Trailer Review: Raveena Tandon Plays A Lawyer Who Uncovers An Examination Scam

Raveena Tandon has been on a roll. After her stellar performance in ‘Karmma Calling’, she is ready with her next work. The trailer of ‘Patna Shuklla’ has been released and it shows the actor in a role that brings out her acting prowess.
The 1:54 minute long trailer of ‘Patna Shuklla’ opens with a shot of Tanvi and her husband treating guests at their house. The husband is seen seated on a chair while the wife serves them tea. The guest tells his wife that Tanvi is also a lawyer. The husband reveals that Tanvi has fought small cases and he jokes that she can file good affidavits. As the trailer progresses, Tanvi gets her big case. A student approaches her because of some discrepancy in her university mark sheet. The case takes a solid turn and Tanvi comes face to face with a nexus.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Patna Shuklla’ here.
Reacting to the trailer of ‘Patna Shuklla’, one fan wrote, “Wow what an amazing topic they choose to show us... Excellent performance... Hats off to the makers for bringing such underrated truth of our society, especially in our education system...” A second fan said, “Finally this topic is being shown.” A third fan commented, “Raveena Tandon looking gorgeous and ravishing as always and will definitely rock in this role. Looking forward to seeing the film.”
The trailer raises an important issue in the education system. Along with the topic what also needs to be talked about is how the actors got the accent right. Raveena has her acting chops in place. It will be interesting to see her play this role where she gets her agony and her strength right in one role. On one hand, she will be battling the internal misogyny in her house with her husband. While on the other, she will be seen fighting the bad guys in the court.
Starring Raveena Tandon, ‘Patna Shuklla’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 29 onwards.