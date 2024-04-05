Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The OG National Crush

A story of a son's steadfast love for his father, for which he can give his life or take others life, 'Animal', was a commercial success at the box office. The movie explores the violent love of a son towards his father which leads to gang wars and further disrupts the relationships. Rashmika Mandanna plays Gitanjali, the girlfriend turned wife of Ranbir Kapoor's character. She was criticised for her certain dialogues but overall she manages to pull of the character effectively and adds the much needed contrast to Ranbir's character.