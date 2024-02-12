Rapper G-Eazy Lands In Mumbai, To Perform At NSCI Dome On Feb 15

After performing in Bengaluru and Delhi, rapper G-Eazy landed in Mumbai on Monday to perform at the NSCI dome on February 15 as part of his three-city tour to India.

Hailing from Oakland, California, G-Eazy has won several accolades at the Billboard Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards and American Music Awards, and is known for hits like ‘Me, Myself & I’, ‘Tumblr Girls’, ‘Good Life’, ‘I Mean It’, ‘Him & I’, and ‘No Limit’.