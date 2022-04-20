Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Ranveer Singh Talks About How His Wife Deepika Padukone Keeps His Workaholic Nature In Check

Actor Ranveer Singh is very much passionate about his work, and that is why all he did sometimes was work. Singh talked about how his wife and actress Deepika Padukone changed it and made him understand the balance of life.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Instagram/ @ranveersingh

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 9:09 pm

Actor Ranveer Singh recently said that he loved art so much that there was a time when all he wanted to do was work and nothing else, according to ETimes. He was ready to work at any hour, and had no idea or understanding about the balance in work and personal life until he met his wife, Deepika Padukone. 

During an interview with Grazia, the actor said that Padukone taught him the value of maintaining a balance in life. He said, “If it were up to me, I’d work for 18 hours a day. All we have is time and what defines us is what we truly do with it.”

He continued, “I’ve been obsessed with my craft, and I had zero work-life balance for the longest time. It was only when Deepika (Padukone) came into my life that she made me appreciate living it. She sits down with me and goes through my calendar to ensure the same.” 

Singh further said that he is grateful because he gets to do what he loves and also spend time with his family. Singh added, “There are times when I just burst into tears. To know that despite there being so much sadness and hurt around us, I still have a home to go back to, or being able to do the work that I want to. There was a time, nine years back, when I’d complain about having too much work. I’m not that person anymore. That’s the last thing I’d do now.” 

On the work front, Singh will be next seen in ‘Jayeshbahi Jordaar’ and is also in middle of filming ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Poem Kahani’ directed by Karan Johar. The actor also has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Crikus’ on his list.






