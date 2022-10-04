Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh Releases Devi Sri Prasad's First Non-Film Hindi Track 'O Pari'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh launched south Indian music director Devi Sri Prasad (DSP)'s first ever non-film Hindi single titled 'O Pari' on Tuesday.

Ranveer Singh and Devi Sri Prasad at 'O Pari' Launch
Ranveer Singh and Devi Sri Prasad at 'O Pari' Launch BollywoodNow

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 5:56 pm

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh launched south Indian music director Devi Sri Prasad (DSP)'s first ever non-film Hindi single titled 'O Pari' on Tuesday.

The two not only premiered the track with an intriguing countdown but also rocked the stage with a signature step of 'O Pari' which got the audiences grooving.

Interestingly, the track, 'O Pari', will soon be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam as well.

Being DSP's first-ever single in the Hindi language, the number has garnered a lot of attention and created a buzz within his loyal fan-base across the country.

Commenting on the occasion of song launch, DSP said, in a statement: "I have been toying with the idea of entering the non-film Hindi music space for a while and who better to collaborate with than Bhushan Kumar?"



He further mentioned: "'O Pari' is the result of a lot of hard work, passion and love and I hope the audience showers as much love on me for this one as they have before."

The music composer revealed that he shares a special bond with Ranveer and expressed his gratitude towards him for lending his support to the track: "Ranveer too is an amazing personality and our bond is something special. I would like to thank him for lending his support to this track and I promise the audience more exciting projects like this in the future."

The music director also invited his mother on stage and introduced her to the audience, as he said: "This is the first time my mother has come to Mumbai because I wanted her to be with me at the launch of my first music video ever which was my biggest dream."

Ranveer showed his appreciation as he said: "It is my honour to be here at the launch of Rockstar DSP's song, 'O Pari' and it's a great feeling to launch this song as we share the same taste in music. I love the hook step of the song and 'O Pari' has a super catchy beat to it, it's amazing."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ranveer Singh Devi Sri Prasad Non Film Song Song Launch O Pari Bollywood South Indian Music Director India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'