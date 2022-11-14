Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Ranveer Singh: Cinema Is A Unifying Force

Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh is elated to receive so much love and recognition in Morocco.

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 6:09 pm

Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh, who was honoured at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival, where he represented Indian cinema on global platform, is elated to receive so much love and recognition in Morocco. 

He took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures on receiving the award dressed in an embellished maroon sherwani.

Marrakech has a long history of celebrating Indian cinema. The festival previously honored Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and in 2012, it ran a special sidebar to mark 100 years of Indian cinema.

After his appearance at the official opening ceremony, Ranveer high-tailed it to Marrakech's famous Jemaa El Fna Square to introduce an open-air screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 multi-award-winning 18th costume drama Bajirao Mastani, in which the actor had one of his breakout roles.

Art & Entertainment Ranveer Singh Actor Ranveer Singh Marrakech International Film Festival Indian Cinema Ranveer Singh Award Bollywood Actor Marrakech
