According to a report by Pinkvilla, Rani Mukerji is currently in talks with Shonali Bose. The director had approached the actor for a family drama and the actor is keen to lock the project. The movie is currently under pre-production, and it will be produced by Junglee. The report also mentioned that the project is set to go on floors in September this year. The portal also quoted a source close to the development who said, “Rani Mukerji has been reading several scripts over the last 2 years and the one which has connected the best with her is Shonali Bose’s next. It’s an endearing family drama, and the makers are looking to take the film on floors from September 2024.”