Rani Mukerji Set To Star In A Famil Drama Helmed By Shonali Bose? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Rani Mukerji is set to collaborate with Shonali Bose on a family drama. Here's what we know so far.

Rani Mukerji
After a vulnerable and honest portrayal in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’, fans have been waiting with breath to see Rani Mukerji back on the screen. The actor has a few projects in her kitty which will prove her prowess once again. Amidst these upcoming projects, a recent report has revealed that the actor will be collaborating with ‘Margarita With A Straw’ director Shonali Bose for an upcoming family drama.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Rani Mukerji is currently in talks with Shonali Bose. The director had approached the actor for a family drama and the actor is keen to lock the project. The movie is currently under pre-production, and it will be produced by Junglee. The report also mentioned that the project is set to go on floors in September this year. The portal also quoted a source close to the development who said, “Rani Mukerji has been reading several scripts over the last 2 years and the one which has connected the best with her is Shonali Bose’s next. It’s an endearing family drama, and the makers are looking to take the film on floors from September 2024.”

The source continued, “Junglee is looking to cast a big A-List actor as the leading man of the film. Joining Rani and the leading man will be a big ensemble and the casting is currently in progress. More details on the film will be locked shortly.” Junglee has produced films like ‘Talvar’, ‘Raazi’, and ‘Badhai Ho.’ The makers are eyeing to release the film in 2025.

Mukerji has always chosen offbeat films for her second innings. She has worked in films like ‘Mardaani’, ‘Hichki’, ‘Bombay Talkies’, and ‘No One Killed Jessica’ to name a few. It has been speculated that after the actor wraps up shooting for this Bose directorial, she will start working on ‘Mardaani 3.’ The third installment of this Yash Raj Films franchise is currently in the scripting stage.

