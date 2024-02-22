Rani Bharti And Navin Kumar Are 'Two Sides Of A Coin,' Says Amit Sial

Actor Amit Sial, who is gearing up for the third season of the political drama show 'Maharani', has shared that his character of Navin Kumar and actress Huma Qureshi's character of Rani Bharati are quite similar yet different in their perspectives.

The show narrates the fictional story of Bihar's political landscape. In the earlier seasons, viewers witnessed the intense power struggle between politicians Rani Bharati and Navin Kumar, both relentlessly fighting while challenging morality and ethics.