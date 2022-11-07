Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Randhir Kapoor On Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Daughter: My Brother Must Be Delighted In Heaven

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 6, and now Randhir Kapoor has reacted to the news.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor; Randhir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor; Randhir Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 2:55 pm

Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to a baby girl on November 6. After the delivery, Alia shared the news with her fans and followers on Instagram. Sharing a sketch of a lion family of three, the post read as, "And in the best news of our lives -- our baby is here ... and what a magical girl she is (heart emoji)."

Alia added, "We are officially bursting with love -- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir." Soon after the announcement, her friends from the fraternity sent her congratulatory messages.

Now, Randhir Kapoor, brother of Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor, has reacted to the news and stated that he’s delighted with the arrival of the baby girl. Ranbir’s uncle said that the couple has brought the family immense happiness and told ETimes, “My brother Rishi Kapoor must be delighted in heaven. We Kapoors want everyone to be happy.”

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in 2020 after a battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, after the baby was born, Neetu Kapoor was asked to give an update on Alia and how the child looks, to which she said, “Alia is first class, absolutely ok, everything is ok,” adding, Abhi choti hai, so abhi pata nahi. Aaj hi to huyi hai.” 

Alia reached the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre at Girgaon in Mumbai around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. She was accompanied by Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor and mother Soni Razdan.

