Randeep Hooda Loses 15 Kilos, To Shed 10 More For 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'

Actor Randeep Hooda has lost fifteen kilos and is working towards losing ten more kilos for the upcoming biopic 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'.

Randeep Hooda Courtesy: Instagram

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 12:44 pm

The actor was at the grand premiere of 'The Gray Man', starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Indian star Dhanush among many others in Mumbai.



On the red carpet, Randeep spoke about his weight loss to get into the skin of the character.

"I have lost 14-16 kilos till now for Veer Savarkar and I am planning to lose 10 more kilos for the same."

Talking about the biopic, the actor, who will be seen playing Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, said: "The preparation for Veer Savarkar has been going on and the shooting will begin soon!"


During the event, he had reunited with his 2020 Hit 'Extraction' producers Russo Brothers, his 'Kick' co-star Jacqueline Fernandes and Dhanush.

Randeep also mentioned that he found the trailer of 'The Gray Man' "fantastic".

"The trailer of 'The Gray Man' was fantastic and I am sure the Russo's have made a great film. I have always had admiration for their work and I am really looking forward to it."

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is about Savarkar, who is tagged by many as a freedom fighter, but criticised by others for his communal ideology. Savarkar was also arrested in connection with Mahatma Gandhi's assassination but later acquitted after no evidence was found against him.

