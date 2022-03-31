Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Randhir Kapoor Is In The Early Stages Of Dementia

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor said that his uncle, Randhir Kapoor is in the early stages of dementia and asked to speak to the actor’s late father, Rishi Kapoor, who passed away two years ago. Randhir Kapoor had just watched Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, which was released on OTT today (March 31).



In an interview with NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor said that Randhir Kapoor loved the film and wanted to congratulate Rishi Kapoor for the same. He even asked Ranbir Kapoor to call his father. “My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film, said, ‘Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let’s call him’. Art crosses boundaries of medical conditions… And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that,” he said.



Rishi Kapoor was shooting for ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ when he passed away due to cancer. Actor Paresh Rawal took over the role after that and shot the remaining portions.



Ranbir has spoken earlier about how the film will always be special for him. “The show must go on — you all have heard it but I have seen my father live that,” he had said in a video, adding that his father was very worried about what will happen to the film after he fell ill. “After his demise, we thought the film wouldn’t get completed. We thought of trying VFX or I could wear prosthetics and complete the role but nothing was working out. It was a tough time for all of us. And that’s when Mr. Paresh Rawal stepped in. It was very generous of him to take up this challenge,” he added.



The film has been directed by Hitesh Bhatia and also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar.

