Ranbir Kapoor Lauds 'Shamshera' Co-Star Vaani Kapoor's Commitment To Work

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has showered praise on his Shamshera co-star Vaani Kapoor, calling her a fine actor for her focus and commitment to the character.



Lauding the actress' single-point focus, Ranbir said: "Vaani is a very fine actor. She is someone who works very hard. She is so focused that she is always wearing headphones, listening to music and trying to be in the character. Many times I've tried to distract her and just have stupid conversation. We really befriended each other."



He added: "We really enjoyed each other's company. I think what she's done in 'Shamshera' is quite outstanding and I am looking forward to see how people find her character and her performance. She has a very important role in the film and people will have to wait to see it to understand how important her role is."



In Shamshera', Ranbir is pitted against Sanjay Dutt who is playing a merciless, cold-hearted brute force of nature, Shuddh Singh.



Talking about his pairing opposite Vaani in the film, Ranbir shared, "It is definitely a fresh pairing and I hope people love our characters when they see the film. We have done a couple of songs together too and I'm hoping that everyone likes the songs too. Vaani has put in a lot of hard work in the film and she deserves all the love and appreciation."



Directed by Karan Malhotra of 'Agneepath' fame, Shamshera' is slated to release theatrically worldwide on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

[With Inputs From IANS]