Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot soon. While there were reports of the couple opting for a destination wedding, things seem to have changed now. According to fresh reports, it seems that the lovebirds would be tying the knot this month itself in the Kapoor family’s ancestral home, RK House in Chembur, Mumbai.



According to a report in India Today, Kapoor is caught up with the shoot of multiple films, which has led to this development. He will be reportedly shooting for Luv Ranjan’s film till April 13. He will be sharing the screen with actress Shraddha Kapoor for this one. Post this, he has a gap for a week or so and then he will move on to the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’. He will reportedly start shooting for the film on April 22. So between, 13 to 20 April, he is free and, according to reports, Alia is also free during this time.



So the second week of April has been kept free for the wedding as of now. A date has been picked by the family pandit.



However, there is another report that suggests that the couple will get engaged in the second week of April. Also, Hindustan Times reported that Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle Randhir Kapoor also has denied the wedding reports. Speaking on his way from Shirdi, Maharashtra, he said, “I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me,” he was quoted as saying.



After dating for a while, the couple made their relationship public at actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wedding in May 2018.