“Surrounded by the sea and lush natural landscape, the farm is an oasis, brimming with idealistic notions and lively debate amongst Cass’ father, stepmother and their longtime friend of the family, Michael. But Joshua’s warm welcome is short lived, when a sudden act of violent racism at a local summer concert shatters the peace forcing Joshua and those around him to confront the uncomfortable truth of their differences," it added.

'The Beacon', which comes from Potboiler Productions, will start production this summer in Suffolk, England.

The project marks Fiennes' reunion with producer Gail Egan, who previously worked with the actor on "The Constant Gardener".