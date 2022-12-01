Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Rakul Preet Singh On 'Chhatriwali': I Am Finally Getting To Headline A Film

Home Art & Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh On 'Chhatriwali': I Am Finally Getting To Headline A Film

Actress Rakul Preet Singh talks about her upcoming film 'Chhatriwali', which focuses on male contraceptives and safe sex.

Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in 'Chhatriwali'
Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in 'Chhatriwali' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 7:17 pm

Actress Rakul Preet Singh talks about her upcoming film 'Chhatriwali', which focuses on male contraceptives and safe sex.

Rakul says: "For me, every film of mine has been special but 'Chhatriwali' is extra special for many reasons. After so many years in the industry, I am finally getting to headline a film and what better than an entertaining film with a thought-provoking social message."

Rakul plays the role of quality control head in a condom factory. It is shown in the film that though initially, Rakul was somewhere shy about her job, she slowly realised its importance. She understands the relevance of sex education and takes the responsibility of spreading awareness.

As today (December 1) is World AIDS Day, which is observed to spread awareness about HIV among people, the actress asserts that it is an important day to announce this film as the subject deals with the issues of safe sex.

"This World Aids Day, I join the fight against HIV by raising awareness on the importance of safe sex and the use of male contraceptives via my upcoming film, 'Chhatriwali'," adds the actress known for 'Cuttputlii', 'Runway 34', 'Attack', among others.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, 'Chhatriwali' features Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas. It will be released soon on ZEE5.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rakul Preet Singh Chhatriwali World AIDS Day
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones