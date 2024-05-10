Rajkummar Rao Recalls Surviving On Biscuits, Mango Drinks During Struggle Days: I Used To Spend Very Frugally

Even before arriving in Mumbai, the actor began preparing for his acting career. Recounting his time in Delhi, he described how he would cycle more than 100 kilometers every day to reach his acting school. “I started preparing to become an actor after school. After completing school, I joined Sri Ram Centre in Delhi, it’s an acting school. I was 18 at the time. So, somebody told me to join college for graduation so that I can get a bus pass. In that way you can save money. I got to know this very late. Before that I used to go to the acting school on bicycle and would ride the cycle for 70 kilometers up and down. I would hear songs like ‘Lakshya Ko Har Haal Me Pana Hai,’ ‘Papa Kahte Hain’ and all on my walkman on my way there. It sounds filmy now but it used to be a lot of fun.”