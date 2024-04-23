The director also revealed how Rao got into the skin of the character. He revealed that the actor sat with Bolla to perfectly capture his body language. Hiranandani continued, “I make sure that the character looks as similar as the real person. Raj sat with Srikanth and the young boy who plays the young Srikanth in the film as well. All the visually impaired people that you see in the film are visually impaired in real life too. So, Raj had to look as real as he could. I put my actors in a position to challenge themselves, and Raj has performed well.”