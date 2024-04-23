When the trailer of ‘Srikanth’ was released earlier this month, the audience was wowed by how actor Rajkummar Rao had slipped into the character of Srikanth Bolla. The trailer proved his acting prowess and promised an inspirational film. In a latest interview, director Tushar Hiranandani talked about why he cast Rao for this role.
In a conversation with The Times Of India, director Tushar Hiranandani revealed that while casting for ‘Srikanth’, he had made up his mind to choose Rajkummar Rao. The director said that he believed that only Rao could play this role. Hiranandani said, “When we decided to make ‘Srikanth’, we had zeroed down on Rajkummar. Pulling off a role like this is very tough, and we knew that Rajkummar was the only person who could do it.”
The director also revealed how Rao got into the skin of the character. He revealed that the actor sat with Bolla to perfectly capture his body language. Hiranandani continued, “I make sure that the character looks as similar as the real person. Raj sat with Srikanth and the young boy who plays the young Srikanth in the film as well. All the visually impaired people that you see in the film are visually impaired in real life too. So, Raj had to look as real as he could. I put my actors in a position to challenge themselves, and Raj has performed well.”
Hiranandani also revealed that Rao immediately said yes to the film because he loves doing challenging roles. Based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, ‘Srikanth’ will delve into the perseverance and strength of this visually impaired industrialist. The movie also stars Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. It is set to release in cinemas on May 10.
Tushar Hiranandani has helmed films like ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ and ‘Scam 2003.’